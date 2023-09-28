Marnie Stern Shares Whimsical New Single & Video “Believing Is Seeing”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 28th, 2023 - 2:01 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Artist Marnie Stern has shared the new song “Believing Is Seeing” from The Comeback Kid, which is the artist‘s long-awaited new album being released on November 3 by Joyful Noise Recordings.

The release of “Believing Is Seeing” comes with an animated video directed by Nespy 5Euro and as a whole, the music lovely by how the instrumentation fills the air with vein jolting rock sound while the powerful vocal performance serenades their ears with high pitched vocal tones. As for the music video, each scene brings an artistic vibe that features unique images.

In the press release Stern shares her thoughts about the latest song.

“‘Believing Is Seeing’ is about trying to build a world of music through different sounds, and how you can create your own cohesive universe through these sounds.”

“Believing Is Seeing” follows “Plain Speak” which accompanied the album announcement to the delight of fans and a song that, according to Marnie “keeps a positive attitude in the face of frustration,” by catching the attention of Pitchfork and Brooklyn Vegan.