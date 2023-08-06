Lorna Shore Shares Thrilling New Video for “Of The Abyss”

Home News Ronan Ruiz August 6th, 2023 - 5:57 PM

Photo Credit: Mehreen Rizvi

American deathcore band Lorna Shore released their successful …And Return To Nothingness EP two years ago. According to Blabbermouth , the EP featured their hit “To The Hellfire,” which is currently at 17 million YouTube views and 38 million streams on Spotify. In celebration of the EP’s anniversary, the band has released a new video for their song “Of The Abyss,” produced by Loki Films. Watch the new music video via the YouTube video below.

The new music video consists of concert footage from a number of Lorna Shore’s live performances, and footage of the band performing “Of The Abyss” in sync with the song.

In addition to the reveal of this new music video, the band is releasing an exclusive limited colored vinyl for the album, alongside merchandise available at lornashorestore.com.

When asked about the EP, Lorna Shore’s guitarist Adam De Micco said, “I don’t think any one of us could predict what the EP would have done for this band as well as us as individuals. Those three songs allowed us to do things we would have only dreamed of. We are extremely grateful for everything that came from this EP and want to celebrate its anniversary. Thank you for finding yourself in this body of work the way we have. Thank you for everything.”