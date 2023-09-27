L.S. Dunes Defends Use of AI-Generated Artwork For Recent Music Video

Home News Roy Lott September 27th, 2023 - 3:47 PM

Photo Credit: Vivianne Navarrete

After the group recently shared a snippet of the music video for their latest single, L.S. Dunes fans have not had the best reaction to what they saw. The 10-second clip was generated by the AI platform @IAMMETHISISI, which fans are arguing that the visual is software-based as opposed to an original format of a music video with real people. They have since issued a statement in response to the backlash.

“Upon posting a 10 second clip of our upcoming video for OLD WOUNDS made by generative art creator, @IAMMETHISISI, we noticed there was some chatter on social media and that it might be a good idea for us to clear some things up.” They continue to say, “We feel the video created by @IAMMETHISISI encompasses that perfectly, and based on the initial comments from just a 10 second clip, it seems to have hit this concept directly on the head. Love it or hate it the choice is yours, as it should be. We know we aren’t going to please everyone all the time. Kindness and continued thoughtful creation are all that we can promise.”

Earlier this year, LEGO contacted the band’s label Fantasy Records to take down the music video for their song “Grey Veins.”