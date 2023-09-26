The Mountain Goats Share Epic New Single & Video For “Murder at the 18th St. Garage”

Home News Cait Stoddard September 26th, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Rock band The Mountain Goats released a video for “Murder at the 18th St. Garage,” which is a the driving new single from the upcoming album Jenny from Thebes.

The album, which has been named one of the most anticipated releases of the Fall by The New York Times, Pitchfork and The AV Club. Jenny from Thebes will be released on October 27 by Merge Records.

As a whole, “Murder at the 18th St. Garage” is a great tune by how the instrumentation fills the atmosphere with killer rock sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with lovely harmony. As for the music video, each scene tells a story about a horrific murder and what happened after the grizzly incident happened.

In the press release band member John Darnielle talks about the meaning behind “Murder at the 18th St. Garage.”

“Rather than being coy about it let me tell you that somebody gets killed in this song, which is, at best, a short-term solution to Jenny’s problems, not that I’m saying she herself did anything. It’s her word against his now and he can’t talk any more and she’s long gone by the time the EMTs get to 18th street. Under oath I will testify that she was with me, because I am with her. I knew when I wrote this tune that Wurster-Hughes Inc. would eat it up like a big tasty snack, and guess what, they did. Lace up your dancing workboots but wear some inserts because this one’s a sprint.”