Zach Bryan Reportedly Arrested In Oklahoma On Obstruction Of Investigation Charges

Country singer Zach Bryan has recently been reported to be arrested in Oklahoma for being charged with alleged obstruction of investigation. He was allegedly charged with the alleged crime last night, September 7th. According to Pitchfork, the country singer was also reported to have posted bail and has since been released.

In response to his alleged crime and temporary arrest, the country singer has since posted a Tweet on the social media platform X. He wrote:

Today I had an incident with the Oklahoma Highway Patrol. Emotions got the best of me and I was out of line in the things I said. I support law enforcement as much as anyone can, I was just frustrated in the moment, it was unlike me and I apologize. They brought me to jail, and there is a mug shot of me floating around. Prayers we can all move on from this and prayers people know I’m just trying the best I can, I love you guys and I am truly sorry to the officers.

Bryan has also posted a video to discuss the story behind his alleged crime on X. Comments made by the country singer’s representative have yet to be released.