Voxtrot Shares First New Single In 14 Years “Another Fire”

After over a decade, the indie band Voxtrox has returned to the spotlight, releasing a new single titled “Another Fire.”

The band Voxtrox comprises members Ramesh Srivastava, Jason Chronis, Matt Simon, Mitch Calvert, and Jared Van Fleet. Voxtrox’s music has always been known for its unique blend of indie rock and pop, and it’s great to see them back in action. Their previous albums, like “Raised by Wolves” and “Voxtrot,” have garnered critical acclaim and a devoted fanbase.

However, they went on a hiatus for a long time still preforming time from time. According to Stereogum, “Voxtrot got back together for a reunion tour last year and shared previously unreleased tracks. Now the veteran blog-rockers have released their first new song in 14 years.”

Hopefully, this return means the band is officially back on the music scene and will release an album soon.