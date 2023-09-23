From Autumn To Ashes Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 23rd, 2023 - 8:39 PM

Earlier this week, From Autumn To Ashes announced Fall 2023 tour dates. They will begin on the East Coast starting in November and December. They will have an NYC show on November 20 at The Meadows and Lake Como, NJ show on November 19 at Salty’s Beach Bar.

Long Island, NY From Autumn To Ashes have earned a reputation as one of the most melodic bands in East Coast hardcore. Their sound encompasses a variety of elements from hardcore, alternative rock, and metal.

Since their debut album back in the 2000s, From Autumn To Ashes is one of the hottest punk bands in the country. Too Bad You’re Beautiful was the first studio album From Autumn To Ashes. The album was released around 2001 and sold 50,000 copies becoming the band that sold the most albums at the time. This band after this great success embarked on a tour with famous bands such as Metallica, Audioslave, and Iron Maiden in the same year.

Metal core is a strange genre for many people or it can be categorized as pretty extreme, but it’s not the case for this band who focuses more on the post hardcore elements to their sound and most of their concerts feature atmospheric instrumentals that still impacts to the audience. Click here from Brooklynvegan to read more information about it.

See From Autumn To Ashes Live Fall 2023 Tour Dates:

11/19 – Salty’s Beach Bar – Lake Como, NJ

11/20 – The Meadows – Brooklyn, NY

12/17 – Ottobar – Baltimore, MD

12/18 – Broken Goblet – Bensalem Township, PA

12/19 – Sonia – Cambridge, MA