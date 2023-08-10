Cannibal Corpse Shares Hard-Hitting New Single “Summoned For Sacrifice”

Home News James Reed August 10th, 2023 - 2:15 PM

Photo Credit: Ekaterina Gorbacheva

Death metal band Cannibal Corpse unleashes their latest single and accompanying video for “Summoned For Sacrifice.” The pulverizing new hymn comes by way of the band’s sixteenth studio album, Chaos Horrific, set for release on September 22nd via Metal Blade Records.

Since their 1988 inception, Cannibal Corpse has remained at the forefront of death metal, shaping and defining the genre. In 2021, they raised the bar again with their Violence Unimagined offering. And in celebration of their thirty-fifth anniversary, this year’s monolithic Chaos Horrific full-length, written shortly after the conclusion of the Violence Unimagined sessions, continues the trajectory.

With Chaos Horrific, Cannibal Corpse had no master strategy, approaching each track with an open mind, intent on simply composing the best songs possible. Produced again by guitarist Erik Rutan, who has now produced six of the band’s albums, starting with 2006’s Kill, (Chaos Horrific marks Rutan’s second release as a full-fledged member, since officially joining the band in 2020), the record is, without question a full-on, Cannibal-style death metal outing, straight down to the themes, which include zombie warfare, resetting the human race through mass mutilations, and the violent revenge of victims of human trafficking, as well as its cover art by longtime collaborator Vince Locke.

Of the band’s second single, “Summoned For Sacrifice,” themed around the selection of an individual to be dismembered, drummer Paul Mazurkiewicz elaborates, “One person is randomly selected to die. Thirteen people are randomly selected to kill this person by violently removing pieces of his body until he breathes no more.”

“Summoned for Sacrifice” lives up to the title. The victim is brought to a dungeon and slowly and painfully sacrificed for no given reason. The song literally says “Why this must happen no one knows”. This song is a literal gore fest with lyrics such as “With knives in hand they’ll take their turn Removing pieces of his body He’ll be made to suffer til’ he breathes no more” and “The first one cuts off a foot above the ankle As the blood begins to spray”. It gets right to the point with no holdbacks. There are parts in the song that go at a faster pace. “Torches lit, the room starts to glow Twenty six eyes gazing at the prey One by one they will mutilate him”. They sever all parts of the victim; literally limb by limb before they cut off the face and head. “He was made to suffer until he breathed no more”.