Devin Townsend Announces New Reissue For “Infinity” 25th Anniversary Edition

Rebecca Pedley September 22nd, 2023 - 8:44 PM

Photo Credit: Raymond Flotat

Devin Townsend, a Canadian singer, songwriter and record producer celebrated the 25th anniversary of his revolutionary solo album ‘Infinity’ in 2023, with a new edition of the record set for release on November 24th, 2023.

Pre-order here: https://devin-townsend.lnk.to/Infinity-Remastered2023

Devin enlightens that the entirety of making this album was “fraught with learning, turmoil, growth, and psychological development. I realize now how pivotal this period of expression was for me, and how it was a testament to tenacity in the long run”.

Devin remastered the original album, alongside 7 bonus tracks including songs from the Christeen EP, which will for the first time appear on vinyl and has been specifically mastered for this edition.

You can find the full track-listing below:

CD1:

1.Truth 03:58

2.Christeen 03:41

3.Bad Devil 04:52

4.War 06:29

5.Soul Driven Cadillac 05:14

6.Ants 02:01

7.Wild Colonial Boy 03:04

8.Life Is All Dynamics 05:08

9.Unity 06:07

10.Noisy Pink Bubbles 05:22

CD2:

1.Om (Demo) 06:18

2.Sit In The Mountain (Demo) 03:16

3.Processional (Demo) 11:42

4.Love-Load (Demo) 05:01

5.Sister (Live Acoustic) 02:16

6.Hide Nowhere (Live Acoustic) 05:03

7.Man (1996 Demo) 05:12

Devin and his band will tour Australia in November 2023 with support from Caligula’s Horse. He speaks on his confidence and gratitude at this time “I’m proud that we’ve decided to re-release the record with all the bonus tracks and personal artwork from that period in one place.”

For the full list of upcoming dates visit: https://hevydevy.com/tourdates/