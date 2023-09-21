Wild Nothing Shares Groovy New Single ‘Suburban Solutions’

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 21st, 2023 - 1:59 PM

Wild Nothing has released a new indie-pop single ‘Suburban Solutions’. The calming rendition takes us to a dreamland oasis.

The new album reflects upon the inward transformation One takes when becoming a father. Jack Tatum also portrays the journey of leaving Los Angeles to return to the Virginia suburbs where he grew-up.

‘Suburban Solutions’ is a piece of glistening synthpop. The sound cultivates a lasting impression of comfort and tenderness. This sweet record can be heard faintly on a dewy summers’ morning; before a coffee, whilst feeling slightly somnolent.

Evoking notions of nostalgia and memory for the early days of chillwave, emerging in the late 2000s. There is a deep desire in this dream-like track, the desire to take us back to a familiar place, wherever that may be for the listener. We are presented with the universal understanding of home, which we are encouraged to introspectively find peace with.

Jack Tatum recorded the track with a makeshift choir. Including his wife Dana and past collaborator Molly Burch, who share the song ‘Emotion.’ This intentional choice of trustee and familiar voices manifests the portrayal of a fluid and serene discovery on the world around us.