Molly Burch and Wild Nothing Share Dreamy New Song “Emotion”

Adam Benavides January 6th, 2021 - 8:42 AM

Austin-based singer/songwriter Molly Burch has released a new song called “Emotion” featuring Wild Nothing, which is the electro-pop project from artist Jack Tatum. The track was released via the Captured Tracks label and marks the first new official music release from Burch since she released her solo Christmas album–aptly titled The Molly Burch Christmas Album–back in 2019.

The track is blissful, catchy pop right from the start as a skipping drum line opens into Burch’s soft, whimsical pop vocals. Burch tackles her performance with near-perfect falsetto verses throughout the track, complete with strong melodies and several crescendos. The track falls perfectly into her catalogue and is sure to be a welcome return to her fans.

According to Stereogum, Burch travelled to West Virginia before the coronavirus pandemic hit the United States to work with Wild Nothing on some new material. “Emotion” is a result from those sessions. Discussing the essence of the track, Burch says its essentially about embracing all of the everyday emotions we go through in a positive way. “The theme of the song is about feeling a spectrum of emotions, embracing that sensitivity, and using it as fuel to create something positive,” explains Burch.

A native of Los Angeles, Burch studied jazz music at the University of North Carolina-Asheville before relocating to Austin, Texas to pursue her music career. She has long listed iconic jazz vocalists like Nina Simone and Billie Holiday as primary influences, which certainly shines through in her live vocal performances.

Burch released three full-length studio albums in as many years from 2017-2019, beginning with Please Be Mine, which was widely praised by critics. She followed that up with the sophomore effort First Flower in 2018 before releasing the aforementioned Christmas LP. Burch also released a fan-favorite five-track EP of her Audiotree performance in 2017 called Molly Burch on Audiotree Live. Wild Nothing’s recent projects follow-up their much-acclaimed 2018 album Indigo.