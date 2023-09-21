Ozzy Osborne On Extensive Surgery Procedures: “I’m In A Lot Of Discomfort”

Home News Rebecca Pedley September 21st, 2023 - 1:54 PM

In The Osbournes first podcast, the 74-year-old BLACK SABBATH singer revealed that he will need to undergo a fourth operation. Ozzy explained ‘I’m going for an epidural soon because what they’ve discovered is the neck has been fixed, below the neck there’s two vertebrae where the bike hit me and disintegrated, there’s nothing left of em.’

‘All I know is right now, I’m in a lot of pain, I’m in a lot of discomfort’.

But Sharon, the BLACK SABBATH’S wife and manager confirmed that doctors cannot guarantee if the surgery will work or not. This past April, Ozzy was photographed walking without his cane in Los Angeles. According to Page Six, the 74-year-old singer looked unbalanced as he walked alongside his carer.

After undergoing extensive spinal surgery alongside other treatments following a fall at home in 2019 which aggravated pre-existing injuries after a near-fatal quad bike crash in 2003. It is evident that health implications have caused havoc for Ozzy. This past July, Ozzy cancelled his appearance at the upcoming Power Trip festival, revealed in an article by MXDWN, due to his ill-health. The majority of Osbourne’s performances have forced him to withdraw, however the legendary BLACK SABBATH frontman said he would return if his condition improves.