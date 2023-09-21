mxdwn Premiere: Chance Pena Shares Introspective New Single “I Am Not Who I Was”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 21st, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Texas-born, LA-based singer songwriter Chance Peña has returned with the debut of his introspective new single “I Am Not Who I Was.” The track is an ode to growing as a person, going through different phases of oneself before becoming someone unrecognizable. “I Am Not Who I Was” opens with soft acoustic guitar before being swept up in the delightful waves of Peña’s soulful vocals and delicate accompanying percussion. The new song follows the release of Peña’s latest EP Lovers To Strangers which arrived back in July.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, Peña offered, “I Am Not Who I Was” is a song written with my friends and it’s about inevitable change while growing up and asking for unconditional love from the people you’re closest to during every season of life.”

Peña is also currently on tour supporting David Kushner. His next scheduled show is September 21 at Varsity Theater in Minneapolis, Minnesota. He will also be visiting Bluebird Theater in Denver, Colorado on September 23, The Fonda Theatre in Los Angeles, California on September 25, Great American Music Hall in San Francisco, California on September 26, Wonder Ballroom in Portland, Oregon on September 29 and Fortune Sound Club in Vancouver, BC, Canada on September 30. The trek will come to an end with a show at The Showbox in Seattle, Washington on October 1.

Chance Peña Fall 2023 North American Tour Dates

9/21 – Varsity Theater – Minneapolis, MN*

9/23 – Bluebird Theater – Denver, CO*

9/25 – The Fonda Theatre – Los Angeles, CA*

9/26 – Great American Music Hall – San Francisco, CA*

9/29 – Wonder Ballroom – Portland, OR*

9/30 – Fortune Sound Club – Vancouver, BC, Canada*

10/1 – The Showbox – Seattle, WA*