The Breeders Announces The Last Splash 30th Anniversary Reissue for Sept 2023 Release and Share Previously Unreleased Song “Go Man Go”

Last Splash by The Breeders turns 30 this year. The album was recorded by the classic line up of Kim Deal, Kelley Deal, Josephine Wiggs and Jim Macpherson.

Last Splash immediately became an alt-rock classic which achieved platinum status in the UK and US. It is also ranked in Pitchfork’s Top 100 Records of the 1990s.

To celebrate the anniversary, the album has been remastered from the original analog tapes, which is a process that brought light on two unreleased tracks that fans will find delightful.

In light of the celebration, The Breeders have share one of the songs called, “Go Man Go”’along with a brand new video that is directed by Brandon Weaver of Ironwing Studios.

As a whole, “Go Man Go” is fantastic due how the the dynamic instrumentation fills the air with amazing sound while the vocal performance serenades the ears with bittersweet vocal tones. “Go Man Go” gives listeners a chance to revisit the classic style of The Breeders.

Last Splash will span two 12” 45rpm vinyl discs, plus an exclusive, one-sided etched 12” disc containing two forgotten tracks from the original Last Splash sessions.

“Go Man Go”,is a track that Deal co wrote with Black Francis and ‘Divine Mascis’s. A version of ‘Divine Hammer’ with lead vocals provided courtesy of Dinosaur Jr.’s J Mascis.

For the special edition, the original, iconic sleeve art by the late visionary designer Vaughan Oliver has been gloriously reimagined by his long-time design partner Chris Bigg.

Last Splash Tracklist