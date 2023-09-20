Taylor Swift Fans Solve 33 Million Puzzles In Less Than 24 Hours To Reveal Vault Track Names From 1989 (Taylor’s Version)

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 20th, 2023 - 1:33 PM

Mega pop star Taylor Swift posted a cryptic message for her fans on her social media platforms yesterday, Tuesday, September 19. She posted the message: “You can tell me when the *search* is over… if the high was worth the pain.” According to Stereogum, the cryptic message Swift posted is a reference to “Blank Space,” a song featured in her 2014 album, 1989.

Thus, the singer-songwriter collaborated with the search engine Google to create 33 million puzzles for her fans (Swifties) to solve before the release of 1989 (Taylor’s Version.) The album is set to be released on the 27th of next month.

Google has given Taylor’s fans an announcement regarding the singer’s puzzle challenge:

Love’s a game — and so is our latest easter egg in Search. Wanna play? Here’s how it works: Search for “Taylor Swift” in the Blank Space (ahem, a Search bar). Click on the blue vault and solve one of the word puzzles. It may take a second, since there are 89 puzzles to get through (a la “1989 (Taylor’s Version)”) — don’t say we didn’t warn ya! But nothing lasts forever. You’ll be helping Swifties around the world get out of the woods (or unlock the vault) as everyone collectively solves 33 million puzzles. And that’s how it works, that’s how you get the vault track titles! Dying to see how this one ends? We promise that the wait isn’t gonna be forever, but the prize will definitely be worth the pain. Cause darling, we’re a Swiftie dressed like a search engine.

The large number of puzzles was nothing for Taylor’s fans. They were able to solve all 33 million puzzles within 24 hours. The search engine has also briefly crashed. The titles of Taylor’s four extra songs for 1989 (Taylor’s Version) were solved successfully. The titles are: “Is It Over Now,” “Now That We Don’t Talk,” “Say Don’t Go,” and “Suburban Legends.” However, there is another extra song that has yet to be revealed. Information about the fifth song will be released.

Taylor Swift has since been topping the Billboard charts, a newly added feature on TikTok. Her single, “Anti-Hero,” featured in her album Midnights, has landed at number six on the Billboard charts.