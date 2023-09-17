Tiktok Releases Billboard Top 50 Feature In New Update

TikTok recently released a list of Billboard’s Top 50 Features in their new updates. This is a big change and a really interesting one too! Seeing the stats of music on TikTok will surely interest a lot of listeners and users on the app.
Fader states, “The No. 1 debut of ‘SkeeYee’ on the TikTok chart comes as the song sits at a respectable No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100. ‘Paint The Town Red’ by Doja Cat, which became the first rap No. 1 on the Hot 100 in over a year this week, comes in at No. 2 on the TikTok chart.”
Later Fader also states, “Sexy Redd has a total of four songs on the TikTok chart, with Taylor Swift logging six in the top 50 including, unsurprisingly, her hit ‘Anti-Hero.’ Some surprises on the chart include Charlie WIlson’s 2017 song with T.I. ‘I’m Blessed’ in the top 10 at No. 9, and convicted sex criminal R Kelly’s horrifyingly titled ‘It Seems Like You’re Ready’ at No. 45.”
Since changing an entire generation’s reaction and relationship with music the TikTok app has made a couple of new changes. Now having a Billboard chart of their own TikTok can not be stopped. Music has changed for good now and TikTok did it single-handedly. This list was announced on September 14, 2023, by Billboard and shows just how popular songs really are on the app. The list is assembled based on “based on creations, video views, and user engagement,” and the biggest song on TikTok right now is “SkeeYee” by Sexyy Red.