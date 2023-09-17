Tiktok Releases Billboard Top 50 Feature In New Update

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 17th, 2023 - 12:17 PM

TikTok recently released a list of Billboard’s Top 50 Features in their new updates. This is a big change and a really interesting one too! Seeing the stats of music on TikTok will surely interest a lot of listeners and users on the app.

Fader states, “The No. 1 debut of ‘SkeeYee’ on the TikTok chart comes as the song sits at a respectable No. 67 on the Billboard Hot 100. ‘Paint The Town Red’ by Doja Cat, which became the first rap No. 1 on the Hot 100 in over a year this week, comes in at No. 2 on the TikTok chart.”

Later Fader also states, “Sexy Redd has a total of four songs on the TikTok chart, with Taylor Swift logging six in the top 50 including, unsurprisingly, her hit ‘Anti-Hero.’ Some surprises on the chart include Charlie WIlson’s 2017 song with T.I. ‘I’m Blessed’ in the top 10 at No. 9, and convicted sex criminal R Kelly’s horrifyingly titled ‘It Seems Like You’re Ready’ at No. 45.”