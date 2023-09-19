K.Flay Announces Spring 2024 North American Tour Dates

Home News Cait Stoddard September 19th, 2023 - 2:46 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Artist K.Flay announces her MONO: Live in Stereo 2024 North American Tour. The March run is a series of underplays in seven major cities with each stop featuring two intimate nights in Los Angeles, New York, Toronto, Chicago, Denver, Seattle and San Francisco.

The tour is in support of Flay‘s new full-length studio album MONO, which came out on Friday, September 15 through her new deal with Giant Music. The multi-platinum, two time Grammy nominated musician, songwriter and producer is currently on the road in the EU and UK. The singer will be joining Arkells in Canada for a few dates in November, before setting her sights on 2024 and her MONO: Live in Stereo tour.

MONO is the fifth full length album by Flay who first started rapping and writing songs on a lark while attending Stanford University in the early 2000’s. It is also her first album since going completely and suddenly deaf in her right ear at the end of last summer, which is an occurrence the doctors deemed permanent.

The 14 song project mines the depths of Flay‘s psyche to uncover essential truths about the pain of loss and the power of transformation. Flay credits her massive sensory change with giving her a new perspective while writing and recording music, by essentially putting her back into a beginner’s mind. Flay co produced MONO and enlisted Paul Meany to be the executive producer.

MONO: Live in Stereo 2024 North American Tour Dates

March 6 – 7 – The Lodge Room in Los Angeles, CA

March 9 – 10 – Bowery Ballroom in New York, NY

March 12 – 13 – Velvet Underground in Toronto, ON

March 15 – 16 – Chop Shop in Chicago, IL

March 19 – 20 – Marquis Theater in Denver, CO

March 24 – 25 – Madame Lou’s in Seattle, WA

March 27 – 28 – Independent in San Francisco, CA