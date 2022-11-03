Selena Gomez Shares Deeply Personal New Single “My Mind and Me”

Home News Karan Singh November 3rd, 2022 - 11:47 AM

Selena Gomez has released the title track for her upcoming documentary, My Mind and Me. In tune with the theme of the documentary, which is set to premiere tomorrow on Apple TV+, the new song is inspired by Gomez’s personal journals and explores deeply emotional parts of her life. The song was written by Gomez, Amy Allen, Jonathan Bellion, Michal Pollack, Stefan Johnson, and Jordan K. Johnson.

“My Mind and Me” marks Gomez’s first new single since the release of her Revelación EP in March 2021. Last year, she also paired up with Colombian singer Camilo on the song “999,” followed by a collaboration with Nigerian singer Rema on a remix of her song “Calm Down” earlier this year.

In a recent interview with Vulture, Gomez revealed that her new studio album is nearly done. “We’ve actually been working for years on this new record, only because I want to be able to grow through my music,” she said. “I am the person who’s terrified of what will happen once it’s out, so I want it to be really well done and representative of where I am. There is a bunch of fun stuff that I’m so eager to leak, if I’m being honest. I shall not. But I’m so excited. It’ll be fun and refreshing, I think.” (Consequence)