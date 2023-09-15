One Dead & One Injured In Shooting Near Sexxy Red’s Music Video Set

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 15th, 2023 - 1:54 PM

According to Stereogum, a shooting occurred near rapper Sexxy Red’s music video set. The location of the shooting is reported to be at a gas station near Oakland Park Flea Market in Florida. The shooting resulted in one dead and one injured.

The rapper has given her remarks and responses to rumors reporting how the shooting occurred during the events of the filming of her music video. She gave her remarks on Instagram, saying: “I send my condolences to the family of the man who lost his life and prayers up for the person who was wounded,” she wrote. “But I gotta address the rumors that it happened at my video shoot because shit is not true at all. To be clear it happened at a gas station across the street from my video set. Florida Highway Patrol and Broward County Sheriff confirmed that the shooting wasn’t on my set.”

According to The Fader, the investigation into the crime scene and whether the shooting occurred while filming said rapper’s music video is ongoing.