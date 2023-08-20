Brujeria Shares Brutal New Video for “Bruja Encabronada”

Home News Caroline Carvalho August 20th, 2023 - 3:54 PM

Mexican extreme death metal band Brujeria recently released a new video for their upcoming album “Esto Es Brujeria”. The video mostly contains live footage from one of their concerts and through their interpretation it is showing direct messages of strength, anger and rage, defending their thoughts, representing what they are made of, speaking for their race, and full of intensity and energy.

In the video for the second single of the upcoming release album, the interpretation of the song sounds very strong, between the lyrics and the sound of heavy metal we can appreciate, especially for their followers. It is a mixture of exasperation and perhaps irritation and in their message, they metaphorically demonstrate a woman capable of putting together an army, fighter, and persevering. Women are willing to defend their rights and not be outraged or trampled.

The video shows live footage of the band Brujeria and it starts out with the vocalist La Bruja Encabronada performing and at the same time we see a few images on the screen of the video of the other vocalist Juan Brujo saying small verses of what they are made of. The video also shows the image giving an illusion that it is shaking to show chaos or out of control very characteristically to the heavy music and we also see the audience contagious with their energy.

