Sia Announces New Album Reasonable Woman For Spring 2024 Release, Shares New Single “Gimme Love”

Tiffany Cheng September 13th, 2023 - 1:10 PM

Australian native singer-songwriter Sia has announced to her fans her forthcoming album, Reasonable Woman. The album is to be released in the Spring of 2024. The singer also released a single from the future album “Gimmie Love” today, Wednesday, September 13. An official YouTube video of the lyrics of said single has also been released.

Sia’s newly-released single explores the singer-songwriter’s use of musical elements, such as anthemic choruses and synthesizers.

Fans are now able to preorder Sia’s forthcoming album in vinyl form. Her tangerine-colored vinyls are in limited supply, totaling up to 500 vinyls.

Before Sia announced her 2024 album, she had continuously been spoken of in mainstream music culture. Her music has been streamed over 50 billion times, making her one of the most listened-to artists globally.

The Aussie singer-songwriter also performed at Coachella this past April with Labrinth for their collaboration of their song, “Thunderclouds,” featured in their collaborative album, Labrinth, and Sia & Diplo Present… LSD. Read more about Sia’s performance here.

Details on the tracklist for Sia’s album, Reasonable Woman, will be announced soon.