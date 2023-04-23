mxdwn Music

Labrinth Surprises Fans with Special Guests Sia to Perform “Thunderclouds” and Zendaya to Perform “All For Us”

April 23rd, 2023 - 12:02 AM

Labrinth was full of surprises on the second weekend of Coachella 2023. The special guest this weekend was Sia to perform “Thunderclouds” with dancer Maddie Ziegler and Zendaya to perform their hit “All Of Us” from HBO’s hit original television series Euphoria. Last weekend Labrinth brought out Billie Eilish to perform their new song “Never Felt So Alone.”

