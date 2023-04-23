Labrinth Surprises Fans with Special Guests Sia to Perform “Thunderclouds” and Zendaya to Perform “All For Us”

Home News Cassandra Reichelt April 23rd, 2023 - 12:02 AM

Labrinth was full of surprises on the second weekend of Coachella 2023. The special guest this weekend was Sia to perform “Thunderclouds” with dancer Maddie Ziegler and Zendaya to perform their hit “All Of Us” from HBO’s hit original television series Euphoria. Last weekend Labrinth brought out Billie Eilish to perform their new song “Never Felt So Alone.”

SIA PERFORMED AT COACHELLA WITH LABRINTH pic.twitter.com/MyAWZfcMrc — NYVEK 🍒 (@TheHornySiaStan) April 23, 2023

📸 | @Sia & @Labrinth performing “Thunderclouds“ LIVE at the Mojave Stage at #COACHELLA a few minutes ago 🤯 pic.twitter.com/ksDRijAi6b — GEDEON | STREAM SIA 🎶 (@siafurlerfanpg) April 23, 2023

Sia, Labrinth, and Maddie Ziegler together again 😭😭😭 I’m so happy 🥰 pic.twitter.com/LpjBevylBm — Sia and Wanda’s 👼🏻 ᗢ (@wanda_sia) April 23, 2023

THIS IS NOT A DRILL ZENDAYA IS LITERALLY PERFORMING ALL FOR US WITH LABRINTH AT COACHELLA RN OMFGFBDNDND pic.twitter.com/oBXCLNm89K — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

ZENDAYA LITERALLY JUST SHOWED UP TO LABRINTH SET OMFG pic.twitter.com/iOkIMOa3oo — j a d a (@jadawadas) April 23, 2023

Surprise! Zendaya joined Labrinth for “All For Us” at #COACHELLA2023 pic.twitter.com/nSc5sSphhH — Ema Sasic (@ema_sasic) April 23, 2023