Rodrigo Y Gabriela Announce New Album In Between Thoughts…A New World, Release New Single “Descending To Nowhere”

Grammy Award-winning duo Rodrigo y Gabriela have announced their new album, In Between Thoughts…A New World, arriving via ATO Records on Friday, April 21. They have also released the album’s lead single “Descending To Nowhere” along with its accompanying music video.

“The video is based on a specific chapter/segment of a storyline written by Rodrigo y Gabriela where a character has a spiritual journey towards non-dualism,” says director Olallo Rubio. “So this video is just a small part of a larger story. They always imagined this world in animation, but we thought it’d be conceptually interesting to start in this dark, bleak, live action world and then enter the animated universe in color. I called artists Andy Butler (British) and Pogo (Mexican), with whom I worked before on a documentary about Alejandro Jodorowsky (the Chilean multi-disciplinary artist) because I knew they’d understand the spiritual/surreal concept we were developing.” Check out the visual below.

“Descending To Nowhere” follows the release of last year’s Stages, a cycle of nine deeply metaphysical mini-videos. The complete compilation of all nine Stages mini videos is streaming now on YouTube.

In Between Thoughts…A New World Tracklist:

1. True Nature

2. The Eye That Catches The Dream

3. Egoland

4. Descending To Nowhere

5. Seeking Unreality

6. The Ride Of The Mind

7. Broken Rage

8. Finding Myself Leads Me To You

9. In Between Thoughts…A New World