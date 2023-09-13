Kanye West Sued By Former Employee Over Alleged Labor Code Violations

Home News Tiffany Cheng September 13th, 2023 - 10:41 AM

Rapper Kanye West has been allegedly sued by his former employee, Tony Saxon, today, Wednesday, September 13th, for allegedly violating labor codes. Saxon has allegedly sued West as a response to West’s alleged means of firing the former from refusing to accept West’s alleged means of requesting a dangerous construction project. West has allegedly fired Saxon in November of 2021.

According to Rolling Stone, West said, in accordance with his alleged crime in firing Saxon: “He goes, ‘If you don’t do what I asked you to do, you’re a Clinton. You’re a Kardashian. You’re an enemy and I’m not going to be a friend anymore. I’m not going to provide you with an opportunity anymore. You’re only going to see me on TV. I [Saxon] said to him [West], and he [West] said, ‘Get the f— out.’ And that was it.”

Saxon, who has a background in construction work, was hired by West for an upcoming project in September of 2021. Saxon was also reported to replace Censori, who is the head architect of West’s fashion brand, Yeezy.

Saxon has detailed West’s alleged violations about the labor he allegedly gave the former to do. According to Rolling Stone, West’s former employee allegedly worked hours totaling up to 16, slept wearing a coat, and had “makeshift conditions.” West also allegedly did not take any action and allegedly did not communicate effectively with Saxon.

Kanye West has also been sued for other alleged labor code violations. According to NBC News, the lawsuit details the rapper’s alleged “violations of multiple labor codes, including dangerous working conditions, unpaid wages and wrongful retaliatory termination.”

Lawsuits reporting West’s alleged labor code violations have been filed. Saxon’s lawsuit and trials between West and his alleged connections to his previous education institutions and Donda Academy teachers are to be commenced in April of 2025.