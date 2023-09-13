Duff McKagan Shares Hopeful New Single “Longfeather”

Home News Roy Lott September 13th, 2023 - 6:22 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Duff McKagan has shared his new song “Longfeather,” the latest single from his eagerly awaited third solo album, Lighthouse, arriving everywhere on Friday, October 20. An official music video, which was directed by Connor Ellmann, Kuj Durollari, and Arben Durollari accompanies the release. “‘Today is a good day to die’ refers not to a macabre yearning for death,” says McKagan, “but rather a lust for life and the learned habits of a good and honest daily striving. Longfeather was protecting his home. He couldn’t hold up ALL of the Western wave….but he did his everything to keep his family safe. O Longfeather is gone. And O, Longfeather is home. I see you. I see you. Thank you Longfeather for giving me hope and a solid place to stand.” Check out the new song below.

Lighthouse sees McKagan baring more of his artistic spirit than ever before, fusing acoustic elements with hard-edged rock ‘n’ roll to land at the sweet spot between soul-searching reflection and pure energy. It features 11 tracks including the previously released singles “I Saw God On 10th St.” and the album’s title track as well as collaborations with Iggy Pop, Jerry Cantrell and Slash. It follows McKagan’s previously released EP “This Is the Song” earlier this year in honor of Mental Health Awareness Month. It marked his first solo album in over four years.