Duff McKagan Shares Folky New Song “I Saw God On 10th St.”

Dita Dimone July 29th, 2023 - 9:02 AM

Duff McKagan, the bassist for Guns N’ Roses, is preparing to release his third solo album, Lighthouse, in the fall. Today (July 26), he released the folky, sarcastic new single “I Saw God on 10th St.” Stream it using its visualizer video above.

“I envision him as an old man with a white beard and hair, leaning against a city wall,” McKagan said of the composition. “The supreme jurist among us all. He is enraged, shielding his eyes from what he sees and spewing frequently without regard for who may be nearby. The Designer. God. Allah, Shiva, or anyone else. I see him occasionally on 10th Street with his hands in clenched fists and toes curled and tense.”

The eleven-track Lighthouse features guest appearances by McKagan’s GN’R bandmate Slash, Jerry Cantrell of Alice in Chains, and punk-rock luminary Iggy Pop. McKagan released the This Is the Song EP in May in honour of Mental Health Awareness Month.

The album is scheduled for release on Friday, October 20, and can be pre-ordered in various collectable formats, including an “emerald green” vinyl colourway limited to 300 copies worldwide. Order immediately.