mxdwn Premiere: Flesh Produce Debuts Exhilarating New Single “Beenans”

Seattle-based duo Flesh Produce has returned with a brand new single entitled “Beenans,” cementing their trademark “breakneck glitch pop gone hardcore” sound. The track serves as the latest release from their forthcoming album Couch Slime IV which is scheduled to arrive later this month on September 22.

Speaking on the inspiration behind the track, vocalist Myla Profitt offered, “This is one of the more fun ones on the album. Upbeat, dancy, with hints of easycore blast-beats, gospel praise breaks, and four-on-the-floor drums, all over chopped-up Japanese noise rock (the title probably gives away who’s getting chopped and screwed – we wear our influences on our sleeves). We’re feeling ourselves here. As such, lyrically it’s giving ‘I’m a hot ass bitch, a complete badass and a total tease… A deadly combination.’ I got it ALL and that no one is good enough to get it.”

“Beenans” is an exhilarating listening experience from start to finish, jam-packed with energetic instrumentation and playful vocals. The track offers a mere taste of what’s to come with Couch Slime IV. Karl Fagerstrom and Profitt’s musical influences are apparent throughout the album from Machine Girl to Lightning Bolt to Death Grips and beyond. The band’s latest record joins their already vigorous discography composed of their 2018 debut Fantastic Passion as well as their sophomore release Brute which arrived on the heels of the Covid-19 lockdowns in early 2020. Flesh Produce has previously collaborated and played alongside Filth Is Eternal, Monsterwatch, Spoon Benders and more.