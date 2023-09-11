Jawbreaker at Ukie Club on September 23rd

Rock band Jawbreaker will be hitting the stage again, as they’re going on a US tour. The tour starts tomorrow in Phoenix, but they will be making a pit stop in Philadelphia towards the end of their tour, with their show at the Ukie Club on September 23rd. The band will be sharing the stage with the more modern bands Joyce Manor and Grumpster.

Guitarist and vocalist Blake Schwarzenbach, drummer Adam Pfahler and bassist Chris Bauermeister first formed Jawbreaker in 1986 while all attending New York University. Their career traveled all the way to Los Angeles, until 1996 due to internal tensions. A reunion happened in 2017, and the group has been back together since.

Jawbreaker’s work has been seen as influential to the 90s rock scene, and even rock bands today. Don’t miss out, you can find tickets to the Philadelphia show at Dice.fm.

ALL JAWBREAKER 2023 TOUR DATES:

14/09/23 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

15/09/23 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

16/09/23 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

19/09/23 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

20/09/23 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

22/09/23 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

23/09/23 – Philadelphia, PA – Ukie Club