Jawbreakers Announces Fall 2023 Tour Dates

Jawbreaker will embark on a Fall 2023 tour with Joyce Manor and Grumpster. Produced by Live Nation, the eight-city tour starts off on September 12 at the Van Buren in Phoenix, Arizona. They will be making stops across the U.S. in Dallas, Charlotte, Boston, and more before wrapping up in Orlando at the House of Blues on September 25.

During the tour, Jawbreaker will join for a second performance at 1234Fest, a one-day live music experience coming to Denver, CO and Philadelphia, PA this fall. The festival will take place on Saturday, September 9 at the JunkYard in Denver and on Sunday, September 23 at Freedom Mortgage Pavilion. The festival also includes performances from Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four along with headliners Rise Against, Rancid, and Descendents.

Tickets will be available starting with a Citi presale (details below) beginning on Tuesday, August 1. Additional presales will run throughout the week ahead of the general onsale beginning on Friday, August 4 at 10 AM local time at Ticketmaster.com. Citi is the official card of the Jawbreaker 2023 tour. Citi cardmembers will have access to presale tickets beginning Tuesday, August 1 at 11 AM Eastern time until Thursday, August 3 at 10 PM local time through the Citi Entertainment program. For complete presale details visit www.citientertainment.com.

JAWBREAKER 2023 TOUR DATES:

Sun Sept 3 – Bumbershoot Festival

Sat Sept 9 — Denver, CO – 1234Fest @ The JunkYard

Tue Sep 12 – Phoenix, AZ – The Van Buren

Thu Sep 14 – San Antonio, TX – The Aztec Theater

Fri Sep 15 – Dallas, TX – The Echo Lounge & Music Hall

Sat Sep 16 – Austin, TX – Emo’s

Tue Sep 19 – Charlotte, NC – The Fillmore Charlotte

Wed Sep 20 – Cincinnati, OH – The Andrew J Brady Music Center

Fri Sep 22 – Boston, MA – MGM Music Hall at Fenway

Sat Sept 23 – Camden, NJ – 1234Fest @ Freedom Mortgage Pavilion

Mon Sep 25 – Orlando, FL – House of Blues

*1234 Festival Performance – Tickets Available at Ticketmaster.com