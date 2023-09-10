Cowboys In The Campfire Share Fun New Video For “Here We Go Again”

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 10th, 2023 - 4:55 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Recently Cowboys In The Campfire released a new video for the song “Here We Go Again.” According to Stetson, Cowboy’s in the Campfire was originally meant as a joke, and ever since it’s become what it is today!

In a press release, it stated, “‘I’m not one to be pigeonholed — but I’m not putting a lot of thought into it that I DON’T want to be pigeonholed,’ Stinson, who now resides in the out-of-the-way environs of Hudson, N.Y., says with a laugh. ‘For me, it’s always been that the songs pretty much tell you what they’re going to do. I can sit there and work a song into the ground, forcing my will on it, or you can listen to the song and go, ‘What does this want?’ and do that. I’ve always done it that way. Ultimately it’s more about, ‘Let’s try and get the best 10 and take what we’ve got and make them the best they can be.'”

The video starts with the two men sitting on a park bench one reading and one with a ukulele. The video then continues to show multiple scenarios and it has a fun and entertaining vibe to it that never stops from beginning to end. With a video of playing an ukulele inside an actual curtain and horns blowing in the watcher’s face, this video is unpredictable. Give it a watch below!