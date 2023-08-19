Stephen Marley Announces New Album “Old Soul” For September 2023 Release

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool August 19th, 2023 - 2:47 PM

Photo By Jenna Houchin

Stephen Marley recently announced a new album called Old Soul set with a release date of September 15 of 2023. According to a press release, “The album boasts an array of special guests including Eric Clapton, Bob Weir, Jack Johnson, Ziggy Marley, Damian “Jr. Gong” Marley, Buju Banton and Slightly Stoopid.” something we can all be excited about this album will be his fifth solo album.

In the same press release it is written, “The song selection on the new album demonstrates Stephen’s courage to defy expectations. ‘You have to be true to yourself,’ he says. ‘I refuse to be put into any category. I am inspired by everything. So if I feel like I want to play some jazz music, I will go play some jazz music. Who dig it, dig it.’” … “‘April 1972, my mom and poppa brought me through… back then I was the favorite, so they say.’ Reflecting on his life as a youngster growing up as the second eldest son in the royal Marley family, Stephen marked his 51st year on earth by sharing glimpses of his past and releasing the title track of the album earlier this year: ‘I’m an old soul, living in the body of a 9-year-old / Guess I’ve been here before.’”

This is definitely a highly anticipated album be sure to check it out on September 15th. With all the surprise guests we can only guess what will be in store for us with this amazing collection of songs. 14 songs in total make sure to get a sneak peek at the tracklist below.

STEPHEN MARLEY: OLD SOUL