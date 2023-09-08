Tejon Street Corner Thieves Share Fun New Video For “You Rascal You”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 8th, 2023 - 7:55 PM

Photo Credit: Boston Schulz

Alt-folk sensation from Colorado called Tejon Street Corner Thieves share a new music video for their second single “You Rascal You.”

The footage of the video looks like it has retro camcorder footage format and a lot of animations. They blend deep soulful lyrics with a melodic banjo combining high energy and humor that invites the listeners to continue partying. The band shows in the video images of a rough and tumble life. This country folk music video is a great example of ballads and dance tunes with a simple form. This song is part of the upcoming album that will be released on October 27 this year named Juxtaposition.

The album will be a strong addition to Liar’s Club Records. With this project the band shows the impressive ability to meld a range of genres like Americana, Bluegrass, Folk, and Punk.

Tejon Street Corner Thieves have come a long way from their modest origins of busking for change on Tejon Street in Colorado Springs, making a distinct “corner-stealing” feud with rival buskers.

Their unique blend of songwriting tricks, musicality, constant touring, and engage stage presence has enabled the band to prepare a dedicated global following of “Tejomes,” a term of affection bestowed upon their devoted fans. To get familiar with their style, the best way is listening attentively to their songs and notice how creative and funny their performances are in the music video. When they work in their lyrics, the chorus has dynamic repetitions making the listeners notice their stylistic approach while vocalizing causes catchy hooks and an unforgettable easy to learn song.

If you want to read another article about this band click right here from our website