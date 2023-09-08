mxdwn Premiere: Bittersweethearts Debut Nostalgic New Single “Empty”

Home News Skyy Rincon September 8th, 2023 - 7:00 AM

Rising indie-rockstars Bittersweethearts have debuted their brand new track “Empty.” The track is reminiscent of Blondie and Mazzy Star, making for a delightfully nostalgic listen. The song follows previous singles “Hate To Love,” “Polly Plastic” and “Run From You.”

Speaking on the lyrical inspiration behind the track, frontwoman Zoe Infante offered, “What inspired the lyricism behind ‘Empty’ was my own life. I wrote this song about a bad relationship I was in with an ex and how moving on is hard but always worth it. And how about someone can reveal their true colors over time and you don’t have to stay with them just because you were once happy together.”

Guitarist Alyssa Robertson commented on the meaning behind the track as well, citing society’s unrealistic view on women in relationships, lamenting one-sided efforts and promoting self-empowerment. The song features lush instrumentation and emotionally powerful vocals paired with deeply intimate, introspective lyrics that tell a story of a failing relationship. All in all, “Empty” is an undeniably relatable, heartfelt listening experience.

The band is currently on the road for their ‘Running On Empty’ summer 2023 tour dates. They are set to play at Bully’s in New Westminster, British Columbia, Canada on September 8, Stage 722 in Portland, Oregon on September 10, Molly Malone’s in Los Angeles, California on September 14 and Big Shotz in Lancaster, California. The trek will come to an end on September 16 at Good Omen in Escondido, California.

Bittersweethearts ‘Running On Empty’ Summer 2023 Tour Dates

9/8 – Bully’s – New Westminster, BC

9/10 – Stage 722 – Portland, OR

9/14 – Molly Malone’s – Los Angeles, CA

9/15 – Big Shotz – Lancaster, CA

9/16 – Good Omen – Escondido, CA