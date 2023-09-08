Las Vegas Rapper Kenjuan McDaniel Arrested Over Alleged Murder Confession

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 8th, 2023 - 5:47 PM

According to cnn, Nevada rapper Kenjuan McDaniel was arrested on August 29 for a charge of alleged open murder with a deadly weapon. Las Vegas police said “he confessed to the murder in his (song) lyrics.”

In July, a detective noticed a music video posted by McDaniel on Youtube and reviewed the lyrics and video, the warrant said. It also added “ Detectives noted the music video bore a sufficient level of similarity to the details of the murder. This includes the fact, that Kenjuan confessed to the murder in his lyrics. Kenjuan McDaniel, 25, was arrested Tuesday in connection with the fatal shooting of 32-year-old Randall Wallace. Wallace was murdered on September 18, 2021 in an apartment complex.

…Details provided by Kenjuan in his music video were not released to the public and would not be common knowledge, the warrant said. His attorney hasn’t released any statements yet.

One lyric included in the warrant is, “Parked the car, double back on feet, the smartest way to slide, drove in, double lock yo man, make sure you get yo bod,” the warrant states and details of the killing that wasn’t released to the public. In the video it also shows while Kenjuan was rapping in the video, he reenacted elements of the alleged killing that were “consistent with evidence at the scene.”