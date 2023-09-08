CHVRCHES Share Lively New Single “Talking In My Sleep”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 8th, 2023 - 9:23 PM

Photo Credit: Sharon Alagna

Trio CHRVRCHES share a new unheard single called “Talking In My Sleep.” This single is released in honor of their 10th anniversary of their 2013 debut LP The Bones Of What You Believe.

Chvrches band member Ian Cook shared some information about their single: “Some of the main sources of inspiration for our first album, including ‘Talking In My Sleep’ were artists that we all share a love for, and a lot of stuff from the ‘80s.”

He continued: “Kate Bush (particularly) the ‘Hounds Of Love’ album), Depeche Mode, Prince, Michael Jackson, and also a bunch of the blog-led indie pop music that was around in 2010. Martin particularly was really invested in that stuff and was bringing a lot of fresh sounds and ideas mixed with the classic 80’s pop influences that we all loved.”

The sound of this song has a great use of synthesizers with a mix of pop music, electronic instruments, and the composition of the lyrics has a deep diversity in terms of style. The song makes the fans feel the 80s music vibes with great complexity. The lyrics have a romantic loving side expressed in an emblematic or metaphorical form.

Above all, the album in general is characterized by a combination of passion and moderation letting the melodies speak for themselves. The album is a special edition produced by the band and recorded in Cook’s Alucard studio. Alongside the original 12 tracks, there are 4 previous unheard songs and 5 live tracks including the new single “Talking In My Sleep.”

