Blue Ridge Rock Festivalgoers Document Logistical Issues Following Storm Evacuation

According to Loudwire, the events of the first night of the Blue Ridge Rock Festival were canceled after rock band Coheed and Cambria’s performance. The reason for canceling the first day’s events was due to inclement weather, supposedly a thunderstorm.

Due to the inclement weather, many attendees of said event were called to evacuate from the venue, causing traffic jams and congestion in finding and leaving parking spots. There is also a shortage of hydration stations, leaving many attendees dehydrated. There were emergency measures in calling for shelter, but some attendees could not get hold of a designated space due to the shortage of shuttle buses.

The recent events at the Blue Ridge Rock Festival are nothing new. According to Loudwire, attendees who participated in the festival in 2021 recalled traffic congestion on the highway on the way to the festival. There was a lack of shelter, a shortage of shuttle buses, and a lack of accommodation for the disabled.

In 2022, there were similar complaints. The organizers of said event have written an announcement for the shortage of shuttle buses, posted in August of this year:

There was just one remaining key area left to publicly resolve and it was, by far, your most voted for item of improvement: Shuttle Buses. Addressing this ultimately cost us more than a headlining artist, but making this move was something we felt was an absolute necessity in order to deliver our dream of the ultimate fan driven rock experience. This solution has been in the works for many months now, and we hope you will be genuinely excited and fired up by the result.

Many attendees of the rock festival have agreed to post live videos on social media regarding the storm and the storm evacuation. In these posts, they discussed their viewpoints on the time they waited for shuttle buses and the lack of parking lots for attendees to evacuate. Read more about the events at Blue Rock Festival here.