The Rolling Stones Tease New Album “Hackney Diamonds” By Sharing Clip of New Single “Angry”

The Rolling Stones have once again teased their long-awaited album, teased to be called Hackney Diamonds, with the release of a brief preview of their new song “Angry”. This new release will be the legendary rock band’s 24th album, and the first one featuring original music since their 2005 album A Bigger Bang. (Via NME)

The snippet of the new song can be found on dontgetangrywithme.com. After a long loading sequence, the preview of “Angry” features some punchy beats before listeners can hear “Don’t get angry with me.” Unfortunately, the video cuts out to an “internal server issue” before asking viewers to refresh the website and try to listen again.

Other than the preview of the new song, there was another teaser on The Rolling Stones official website. After breaking through the glass by tapping the screen several times, viewers can find themselves at a countdown to Hackney Diamonds official reveal. The full reveal is currently scheduled for Wednesday, September 6th.

According to Consequence, Hackney Diamonds is a tribute to The Rolling Stones late drummer, Charlie Watts, who passed away in the Summer of 2021. The album will also reportedly feature contributions from Watts along with the likes of Paul McCartney, Ringo Starr and more.