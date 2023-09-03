Album Review: Barker – Unfixed EP

Home News Emily Crerand September 3rd, 2023 - 9:00 AM

Rhythmic, Mysterious and Intriguing

Berlin-based musician and DJ Sam Barker has returned with his first solo EP since 2020, entitled Unfixed. This EP branches off from the dancefloor sound Barker had previously explored and instead focuses on a much more experimental, rhythmic feel. According to Barker, the four tracks on this EP “emerged from a session that started out as both a technical study in bass drum design and cognition.” He goes on to explain how “the typical bass drum elements of waveform, transient and noise were re-combined through modular synthesis to become fluid, expressive and dynamic.”

It becomes apparent very quickly that Barker spent a lot of time perfecting each sound you hear on this EP through synthesis. The first track, “Birmingham Screwdriver,” features a glitchy, mechanical drum and synth groove that is heard throughout the entirety of the piece. While there are an abundance of interesting sounds highlighted in this track, the rhythmic feel starts to become very repetitive pretty fast. This track essentially feels like a 4 minute loop, with extremely little rhythmic or melodic variation. “Birmingham Screwdriver” could’ve had great potential if it took the ear to different places every now and then.

The next track, “Wick and Wax,” has the same repetitive element as the last, but there is a bit more depth and color to it. The techno-inspired groove in this tune is much more light and upbeat than the last, with layered instrumentation and different effects that tie this piece together. Although this 9 minute track probably could’ve been much shorter, there are still some distinct and pleasant details heard throughout.

One of the highlights of Unfixed is “Golden Hammer.” The hard hitting drum groove in this track is incredibly weird yet intriguing. The bold, mysterious vibe of this track established by the soft chords and metallic percussion make it stand out from the rest. This tune emphasizes how experimenting with different textures, instruments, pitches and harmonies makes a song so much more pleasant to the ear.

The final track on Unfixed, “Percussive Maintenance,” is surprisingly raw and engaging despite its length. The driving, buzzy percussion lines blend unusually well with the airy, magical synth chords. This psychedelic track puts the listener in a trance and paints a striking picture in your mind.