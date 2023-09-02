Timbaland Shares Confident New Single “Keep Going Up” Featuring Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 2nd, 2023 - 11:46 AM

The past decade has recently been about reminiscing and bringing back some oldies. So, in today’s trend of promoting self-love and motivation, Timbaland has released a new song with the help of old friends Justin Timberlake and Nelly Furtado. “Keep Going Up” is a song that shares the same vibe as Justin Timberlake’s past hit “Can’t Stop the Feeling.”

The song is about being confident in oneself and your own cheerleader. After all, songs from these artists can always get us on our feet and let loose.

The constant phrase echoed throughout the song is “I keep going, I keep going up.” The theme can remind someone in a hard place right now that there is light beyond this tunnel, even though it’s hard if you keep going.

This song is considered a reunion between Justin Timberlake, Nelly Furtado, and Timbaland. The last time these three made history was in 2007 with their global smash hit “Give It To Me,” according to Def Jam Recordings and Mosley Music Group.