The Handsome Family Shares Poignant New Single “The Oldest Water”

Need to scratch that Western Gothic itch you have? The Handsome Family is just the right fit for you. The duo has released a new song titled “The Oldest Water.” The melody is just a taste of their new album, Hollow, set to release on September 8th. The music is suitable for easy listening.

For example, a lyric of the song may be “Some water taste drawler..flowing through bodies” giving off a gothic feeling. But there is just their inherent feeling of comfort that this song provides.

According to Baby Robot Media, the song “The Oldest Water” is the real story of a primordial sea found deep in a Canadian mine. Dave “Guts” Gutierrez’s trilling mandolin gives the song an old-timey parlor elegance and the rushing feeling of flowing water.” Explains why the song has such a calm aura and vibe.

While listening to the melody, you could find yourself flowing along with the imagery being provided. If the duo excels at one thing, it is their descriptive writing and production to give their listeners the exact feeling they want to convey.

Artists like Phoebe Bridgers have given a rendition of the duo’s single “So Much Wine”; read more about it here.