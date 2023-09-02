Dillon Francis Shares Kinetic New Single “Free” Featuring Alesso and Clementine Douglas

Home News Cailynn Vanderpool September 2nd, 2023 - 2:31 PM

Dillon Francis just recently came out with a brand new single entitled “Free”. This single also features Alesso and Clementine for a crazy new song. The hype new single is out on all platforms, so be sure to listen on your favorite platform. Fun and funky this new single will make anyone want to get up and have a party!

“We’ve been texting for months about doing a song together and “FREE” is finally out. Swipe to see the conversation and the music video we made ourselves with $20, stock video of dogs, and a little elbow grease” Dillon Francis posts on Twitter along with images of their texts, the artists together, and a clip of the video they made with the dogs and all.

This upbeat track is not one to miss. Dance music all the way this song will surely be at a few techno ragers. Starting with the words “I’m gonna be free, no more emotions” this song is surely about freedom in creation freedom in living, and love.

The breakdown in this song is incredible and the video fits it so well in a quirky way I’m sure many of us haven’t seen before. The images of dogs lighten up the mood while listening and the incredible video editing went a long way. Fascinating and cute this is not one to miss out on. Be sure to check out the single and the video that goes with it below!