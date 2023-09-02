A. Savage of Parquet Courts Announce New Solo Album “Several Songs About Fire” For October 2023 Release

Home News Nyah Hamilton September 2nd, 2023 - 2:44 PM

Photo Credit: Owen Ela

Andrew Savage, also known as A.Savage of the Parquet Courts, has announced his new solo album, “Several Songs About Fire.”

Savage has been a part of Parquet Courts since 2010. However, this is not the artist’s first solo venture. He released his first solo album in 2017, titled Thawing Dawn. The first album’s theme was about a rustic kind of love.

Telling from the slither of music that we have heard from his new album in the single titled “Elvis in the Army.” As this album seems to question how our location dictates our personality, according to NHE., A.Savage has always had a way of making his listeners question the normal whether it be love or location.

The artist has recently featured in Cate La Bon’s tour; read more about that momentous event here. Savage is also planning a time to take place in February 2024.

The songs are listed here:

‘Hurtin’ or Healed’ ‘Elvis in the Army’ ‘Le Grande Balloon’ ‘My My, My Dear’ ‘Riding Cobbles’ ‘Mountain Time’ ‘David’s Dead’ ‘Thanksgiving Prayer’ ‘My New Green Coat’ ‘Out of Focus’