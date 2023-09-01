Royal Blood Shares “There Goes My Cool” and “Waves” During London Show

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 1st, 2023 - 8:01 PM

Photo Credit: Brett Padelford

English Rock Royal Band shares songs “There Goes My Cool” and “Waves” during their show in Camden, London at the Electric Ballroom. It was the first of several private performances by the duo to commemorate the release of their new album Back to the Water Below.

“There Goes My Cool” is a mellow song describing how they lose patience and are ready to give up, but at the same time they express how it can be important to do whatever you want, it doesn’t matter how. With this song, the band finds new tricks to perform a whole glam rock thing. The song is like a fusion of rock that relies on the chords and scales in instrumental improvisation of blues rock. The sound of the drums with keyboards made this song very melodious to our ears.

“Waves” is another song from this band with some mellow notes and with some high and vibrant interventions of electric guitar that helps to raise the rhythm and the lyrics. This song lets the band play with their ideas and do something they don’t normally do by experimenting with their lyrics and being creative.

In a four-star review of Back to The Water Below, NME described the album as the members making “an instinctive return to their roots.” “This time around, vocalist and bassist Mike Kerr and drummer Ben Thatcher opted to make the album themselves at their home studio in Brighton. “ Royal Blood is one of the groups that keeps the British rock flame in full energy.

