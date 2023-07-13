Royal Blood Shares Powerful New Single “Pull Me Through”

Home News Cait Stoddard July 13th, 2023 - 3:31 PM

According to nme.com, English rock duo Royal Blood have shared their single “Pull Me Through,”which is from their upcoming album Back To The Water. The music video was directed by filmmaker and photographer Polocho.

As a whole the instrumentation is wonderful by how the instrumentation fills the air with a classy sound while the wailing vocal performance serenades the ears with emotional feelings.

The music video is a story about a man who feels trapped by the negativity that constantly surrounds him and the best part is knowing how the water represents the character drowning in despair. In ways, the music video is relatable because at some point we all have felt trapped by the stresses of life.

In the following statement frontman Mike Kerr shares his thoughts about the latest song.

“‘Pull Me Through’ is ultimately about giving up on persevering alone and finding strength in asking for help. It’s a song that is driven by the lyrics and melody, as opposed to the riffs doing the heavy lifting. Despite being piano-led, it feels very much like a missing limb to our artillery and a track we’ve been eager to perform live.”

Written and produced by Royal Blood, Back To The Water Below will be released on September 1 and pre-orders for the album can be found here.