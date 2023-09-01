Måneskin Shares Fierce New Single “Honey (Are U Coming?)”

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 1st, 2023 - 9:29 PM

Italian Rock band Måneskin shares a new single “Honey (Are U Coming?) at their world tour and an appearance at the MTV VMAs.

The song comes ahead of the Italian rock band’s upcoming RUSH! World tour which will see them play their first headlining arena show in the USA. The song has contagious notes with pop rock, great rhythm and energy. The meaning of its lyrics are very modern and applied to current times. The lead singer of the band expressed the song lyrics: “It’s the story of someone who has no gender or anything, you decide whoever it is,” he recalled. “Find someone else and they can see in their eyes that there’s some sadness that they feel out of place and it’s an invitation from one person to another to join them into this new adventure without knowing what they’re actually going to find, but just enjoy the adventure.”

The band have planned to arrive in Australia for shows for the first time in Sydney, Brisbane, Adelaide, and Melbourne. The music of Måneskin is classified as a fusion of pop rock, glam rock, and funk rock. They have a track record of years that has allowed them to develop that energy and ease on stage.

Additionally, fans of this band will also get an opportunity to hear their new single for the first time when they perform it live at this year’s MTV VMAs on September 12. The band is also nominated in Best Rock category.

If you want to read another article about this band click right here from our website