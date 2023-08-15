Fear Factory Announces Fall 2023 “Disruptor” Tour Dates

Industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory have solidified their status over the years, as one of the metal genre’s most important bands.
The machine will rise this Fall! This journey will commence with a one-off date on September 17th at the Metal Injection Festival where they will perform a very special Demanufacture and Obsolete set. The band will then launch their five date healining ‘DisrupTour’ with special guests Lions at the Gate which will kick off on October 7th. This will be followed by the band heading out on the ‘October Dawn 2023’ tour with headliners LACUNA COIL and openers LIONS AT THE GATE. The 10-date trek will begin on October 13th in Atlanta and will make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29th before heading on their European/U.K. tour!
FEAR FACTORY’s Dino Cazares comments, “We are so excited to be touring with our Italian friends in LACUNA COIL & and our Los Angeles brothers in LIONS AT THE GATE. The Machine Will Rise.”
Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased at https://fearfactory.com/tour-dates/.
Catch FEAR FACTORY live:
09.17. US Anaheim, CA – Metal Injection Festival @ House Of Blues
Headlining Dates
10.07. U.S. Tucson, AZ – Encore
10.08. U.S. Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre
10.09. U.S. EL Paso, TX – The Rockhouse
10.11. U.S. Tulsa, OK – The Shrine
10.12. U.S. Memphis, TN – Growlers
‘October Dawn 2023’
Headliner LACUNA COIL
Support: LIONS AT THE GATE
10.13. U.S. Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade
10.14. U.S. Knoxville, TN – The Concourse
10.15. U.S. Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom
10.17. U.S. Suget, IL – Pops
10.18. U.S. Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre
10.19. U.S. Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater
10.20. U.S. Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom
10.21. U.S. Dallas, TX- Granada Theater
10.23. U.S. Houston, TX – House Of Blues
10.24. U.S. San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater
2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR
Support: BUTCHER BABIES & IGNEA
27.10. UK Nottingham – Rock City
28.10. UK Wolverhampton – KK’s Steel Mill
29.10. UK Glasgow – Garage
30.10. UK Belfast – Limelight
31.10. IE Dublin – Academy
02.11. UK Manchester – Academy 2
03.11. UK London – Electric Ballroom
04.11. UK Bristol – SWX
06.11. FR Lille – Le Splendid
07.11. FR Paris – L’élysée Montmartre
08.11. FR Clermont Ferrand – La Cooperative
09.11. FR Toulouse – Metronum
10.11. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2
11.11. ES Madrid – La Sala
12.11. PT Lisbon – Lav
14.11. FR Bordeaux – Le Rocher Palmer
15.11. FR Grenoble – L’ilyade
16.11. IT Milan – Santeria
17.11. CH Lausanne – Les Docks
18.11. CH Zurich – Dynamo
19.11. IT Treviso – New Age
21.11. AT Graz – PPC
22.11. HU Budapest – Barba Negra
23.11. AT Vienna – Simm City
24.11. DE Munich – Backstage Halle
25.11. DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp
26.11. FR Strasbourg – La Laiterie
28.11. DE Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn
29.11. LU Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal
30.11. BE Antwerp – Trix
01.12. NL Amsterdam – Melkweg
02.12. DE Cologne – Live Music Hall
03.12. DE Berlin – Columbia Theater
05.12. CZ Prague – Meet Factory
06.12. PL Warsaw – Proxima
07.12. DE Hamburg – Markthalle
09.12. DK Copenhagen – Pumpehuset
10.12. SE Gothenburg – Valand
11.12. NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena
12.12. SE Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben
14.12. FI Tampere – Olympia
15.12. EE Tallinn – Helitehas
16.12. FI Helsinki – Tavastia