Fear Factory Announces Fall 2023 “Disruptor” Tour Dates

Industrial metal pioneers Fear Factory have solidified their status over the years, as one of the metal genre’s most important bands.

The machine will rise this Fall! This journey will commence with a one-off date on September 17th at the Metal Injection Festival where they will perform a very special Demanufacture and Obsolete set. The band will then launch their five date healining ‘DisrupTour’ with special guests Lions at the Gate which will kick off on October 7th. This will be followed by the band heading out on the ‘October Dawn 2023’ tour with headliners LACUNA COIL and openers LIONS AT THE GATE. The 10-date trek will begin on October 13th in Atlanta and will make stops in Louisville, Oklahoma City, and Houston before concluding in St. Petersburg on October 29th before heading on their European/U.K. tour!

FEAR FACTORY’s Dino Cazares comments, “We are so excited to be touring with our Italian friends in LACUNA COIL & and our Los Angeles brothers in LIONS AT THE GATE. The Machine Will Rise.”

Tickets for the upcoming shows can be purchased at https://fearfactory.com/tour-dates/.

Catch FEAR FACTORY live:

09.17. US Anaheim, CA – Metal Injection Festival @ House Of Blues

Headlining Dates

10.07. U.S. Tucson, AZ – Encore

10.08. U.S. Albuquerque, NM – Sunshine Theatre

10.09. U.S. EL Paso, TX – The Rockhouse

10.11. U.S. Tulsa, OK – The Shrine

10.12. U.S. Memphis, TN – Growlers

‘October Dawn 2023’

Headliner LACUNA COIL

Support: LIONS AT THE GATE

10.13. U.S. Atlanta, GA – The Masquerade

10.14. U.S. Knoxville, TN – The Concourse

10.15. U.S. Louisville, KY – Mercury Ballroom

10.17. U.S. Suget, IL – Pops

10.18. U.S. Lincoln, NE – Bourbon Theatre

10.19. U.S. Lawrence, KS – Granada Theater

10.20. U.S. Oklahoma City, OK – The Diamond Ballroom

10.21. U.S. Dallas, TX- Granada Theater

10.23. U.S. Houston, TX – House Of Blues

10.24. U.S. San Antonio, TX – Aztec Theater

2023 UK & EUROPEAN TOUR

Support: BUTCHER BABIES & IGNEA

27.10. UK Nottingham – Rock City

28.10. UK Wolverhampton – KK’s Steel Mill

29.10. UK Glasgow – Garage

30.10. UK Belfast – Limelight

31.10. IE Dublin – Academy

02.11. UK Manchester – Academy 2

03.11. UK London – Electric Ballroom

04.11. UK Bristol – SWX

06.11. FR Lille – Le Splendid

07.11. FR Paris – L’élysée Montmartre

08.11. FR Clermont Ferrand – La Cooperative

09.11. FR Toulouse – Metronum

10.11. ES Barcelona – Razzmatazz 2

11.11. ES Madrid – La Sala

12.11. PT Lisbon – Lav

14.11. FR Bordeaux – Le Rocher Palmer

15.11. FR Grenoble – L’ilyade

16.11. IT Milan – Santeria

17.11. CH Lausanne – Les Docks

18.11. CH Zurich – Dynamo

19.11. IT Treviso – New Age

21.11. AT Graz – PPC

22.11. HU Budapest – Barba Negra

23.11. AT Vienna – Simm City

24.11. DE Munich – Backstage Halle

25.11. DE Frankfurt – Batschkapp

26.11. FR Strasbourg – La Laiterie

28.11. DE Stuttgart – LKA Longhorn

29.11. LU Esch-Sur-Alzette – Rockhal

30.11. BE Antwerp – Trix

01.12. NL Amsterdam – Melkweg

02.12. DE Cologne – Live Music Hall

03.12. DE Berlin – Columbia Theater

05.12. CZ Prague – Meet Factory

06.12. PL Warsaw – Proxima

07.12. DE Hamburg – Markthalle

09.12. DK Copenhagen – Pumpehuset

10.12. SE Gothenburg – Valand

11.12. NO Oslo – Vulkan Arena

12.12. SE Stockholm – Fryshuset Klubben

14.12. FI Tampere – Olympia

15.12. EE Tallinn – Helitehas

16.12. FI Helsinki – Tavastia