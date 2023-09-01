1234Fest Cancelled In Philadelphia and Denver

Home News Caroline Carvalho September 1st, 2023 - 5:49 PM

According to brooklynvegan.com, Live Nation’s Punk mini-festival 1234Fest that was curated by Jawbreaker and set to locations in Denver and Philadelphia in September have unfortunately been canceled.

The news about the cancellation came from via Jawbreaker’s socials where this statement reads in their own words as such: “We are gutted by the cancellation of 1234Fest. It was beyond our control. Denver & Philadelphia, we are going to make it up to you the only way we know how. Check back here tomorrow at 11 AM for details.”

This festival was going to have featured performances by Jawbreaker, Rise Against Rancid, Descendents, Joyce Manor, Pussy Riot, and Dilinger Four.

1234Fest is known as a one day anti-festival music festival. This isn’t 200 bands on 10 stages, every band on the bill is huge and punk rock. On previous posts, the festival was described as a “throwback to the stripped down seven bands, one stage.” The idea of 1234Fest was to share the stage with no egos like rock stars and be unselfish and enjoy punk rock.

Music festivals bring together fans from all over to celebrate their love of music and punk rock lovers must be sad to hear about the cancellation of this concert. The official reasons for the cancellation of the concert are not known exactly, but information is expected to be received soon.

