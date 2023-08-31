Home News Cait Stoddard August 31st, 2023 - 11:26 AM

According to nme.com, a third woman has allegedly filed a alleged sexual assault lawsuit against Backstreet Boys singer Nick Carter. On August 28 the alleged unnamed accuser allegedly filed a lawsuit in Las Vegas by allegedly claiming that she allegedly was assaulted multiple times when she allegedly was 15 years old.

According to Billboard, the accuser allegedly claimed that the alleged incidents allegedly happened multiple times on a n alleged yacht and allegedly once on the back of a tour bus in 2003 when Carter was allegedly 23 years old.

In the alleged lawsuit, the accuser allegedly stated that Carter allegedly and “knowingly provided alcohol and drugs” and allegedly assaulted her “despite her repeated refusals and requests for him to stop.”

She also allegedly claimed that the alleged incident left her with alleged sexually-transmitted diseases and alleged “severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma.”

“The impacts of Carter’s sexual abuse are ceaseless, causing plaintiff severe emotional distress, physical anguish, intimacy issues, and other complex trauma.” the accuser’s lawyers wrote.

In an alleged response statement, Carter’s lawyers described the new alleged accusations as “ridiculous” by allegedly saying they had been allegedly investigated and rejected as “meritless” at the time.

“Now she’s at it yet again,” Carter’s lawyer, Dale Hayes Jr, said in the statement. “But repeating the same false allegations in a new legal complaint doesn’t make them any more true. Nick is looking forward to the evidence being presented and the truth about these malicious schemes coming to light.”

The first alleged incident allegedly occurred in August 2003 when Carter allegedly “directed” the accuser, who allegedly said she was allegedly intoxicated and she allegedly did not consent to go into the alleged cabin of Carter’s alleged yacht where he allegedly convinced her into alleged oral sex and he allegedly “penetrated her vagina with his genitals.”

Another alleged assault took place on the alleged yacht during which Carter allegedly “enticed three other men” to allegedly watch them have sex. The accuser and her mother allegedly went to the police in Pennsylvania where she allegedly lived later that year.

In an alleged statement on August 30 Carter’s lawyers allegedly claimed that police concluded that the accuser allegedly “could herself have been charged with a crime” over the alleged incident. They also claimed she allegedly was “threatened with criminal charges for filing a false police report” over an alleged separate matter.

The accuser’s attorney, John Kawai, allegedly said in a statement: “Abusers can take notice that just because they avoided prison doesn’t mean they don’t have to answer to a jury for their actions.”

The allegations against Carter follow an alleged civil lawsuit filed last year, stating that the sing allegedly raped a 17 year old fan on his tour bus in 2001. Shannon Ruth, now aged 40, allegedly claimed that Carter allegedly handed her a drink which she allegedly believed contained an alleged mix of cranberry juice and alcohol before allegedly attack started,

The past April Carter allegedly was being sued for alleged sexual assault and alleged battery by singer Melissa Schuman. The singer allegedly strongly denies the alleged accusations and is allegedly countersuing both women for alleged defamation.