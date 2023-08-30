The Kills Announce New Album God Games For October 2023 Release, Share New Song & Video “103”

Home News Tiffany Cheng August 30th, 2023 - 1:53 PM

Rock duo The Kills have given their fans recent yet exciting content regarding their upcoming album, “God Games.” The duo has been experimenting with their signature music style, seductive bravado. In addition to the release of their new duo single, New York/LA Hex, the duo has recently released a single called, 103. According to contributing writer Cait Stoddard of MXDWN, the release of the single New York/ LA Hex has been the Kills’ recent single release after five years of no new music production.

This new single, called 103, is shortened from the concept of 103 degrees Fahrenheit. The idea of this song centers primarily on romance but with a twist. The tune is catchy. The bass rift is apparent, intentionally provoking a satisfying tune.

A music video for 103 has been released on YouTube earlier today. Flashy green screen effects, such as presenting viewers with a close image of the Sun and a crowd of humanoid people, are included in the video. The members are standing atop a podium, wearing platinum blazers and circling the platform.

The new album, “God Games,” focuses on synchronization between the vocals of singer Alison Mosshart and the bass rifts of Jamie Hince. To an extent, the duo band has agreed to step onto new ground for their music, where they would experiment with other means of music production, such as electronic style and a deeper lens on the lyrics they write.

The said album is confirmed to have a total of twelve newly recorded songs, including 103 and New York/LA Hex. “God Games” is to be released this year on the 27th of October.

God Games tracklist:

New York

Going to Heaven

LA Hex

Love and Tenderness

103

My Girls My Girls

Wasterpiece

Kingdom Come

God Games

Blank

Bullet Sound

Better Days