The Kills Shares Scorching Duo Tracks “New York” and “LA Hex”; Their First New Songs in Five Years

Cait Stoddard July 25th, 2023 - 12:04 PM

Photo Credit: Alyssa Fried

Today rock band The Kills have shared their dual singles “New York and “LA Hex.” Both songs are accompanied by a pair music videos directed by Andrew Theodore Balasia .

“New York” finds the The Kills ringside and bloodied while “LA Hex” sees them amongst LA characters fit for a Harmony Korine casting call.

As for the music, “New York” is a song that features instrumentation sizzling the air with power noise while the vocal performance serenades the ears with dominate vocal tones. “New York” is an anthem that can motivate this who are listening to the music.

“LA Hex” is a bit different than “New York” by how the instrumentation brings a solid rock and jazz vibe while the vocal performances brings a strong kick of heartfelt emotions. “LA Hex” is a great example of how The Kills are not afraid to be creative with their music.

The release of of both singles will be accompanied by a string of events in New York and Los Angeles. This includes a pop up event and block party at rock photographer Steven Sebring’s LES studio on July 27 in New York and a celebration at Los Angeles’s infamous Viper Room on August 3.